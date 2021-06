Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 06:53 Hits: 2

US President Joe Biden reaffirmed his support for the Tokyo Olympics at a meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Saturday (Jun 12), highlighting the necessity of imposing public health measures ensuring the safety of those involved. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biden-support-tokyo-olympic-games-japan-suga-g7-15005142