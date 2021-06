Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 10:25 Hits: 3

Thousands of civilians were wrongly labeled FARC guerrillas and killed by the military between 2002 and 2008. Former President Juan Manuel Santos expressed his deep regret before the country's truth commission.

