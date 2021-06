Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 09:18 Hits: 2

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill into law imposing penalties for disclosing the personal data of security officials or their relatives, a move that could further hamstring efforts to expose corruption or hold Russian officials accountable.

