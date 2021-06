Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 09:15 Hits: 3

French President Emmanuel Macron offered on Saturday to reset relations with Britain as long as Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands by the Brexit divorce deal he signed with the European Union.

