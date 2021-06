Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 07:25 Hits: 2

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he hopes US President Joe Biden will be less impulsive than his predecessor. He also praised Donald Trump as "extraordinary" and "talented."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-russia-relations-at-lowest-point-in-years-putin-warns/a-57864981?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf