Category: World Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 14:32 Hits: 2

El Salvador plans to recognize Bitcoin as legal tender, becoming the first nation in the world to do so. The cryptocurrency could make it easier for the many Salvadorans living abroad to send money back home.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/el-salvador-wants-to-adopt-bitcoin-as-legal-tender-here-s-why/a-57801247?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf