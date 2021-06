Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 00:00 Hits: 2

United Nations experts say some 350,000 people in Ethiopia's Tigray province are acutely threatened by starvation, with millions more at risk. Agencies and aid groups say conflict is to blame.

