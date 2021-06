Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 14:10 Hits: 2

Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori is using legal means in a bid to avert her election defeat. It's reminiscent of the dirty tricks of former US President Trump, says DW's Isaac Risco.

