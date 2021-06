Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 16:01 Hits: 4

VfB Stuttgart striker Silas Katompa Mvumpa has been banned for three months and fined €30,000 after admitting to playing under a false identity. The Congolese forward revealed his real age and name earlier this week.

