Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 17:43 Hits: 4

The execution of a Saudi Arabian protester, charged with crimes allegedly committed as a minor, could happen soon, right groups have said. They fear his death could be part of a larger upcoming mass execution.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/is-saudi-arabia-planning-another-mass-execution/a-57857488?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf