South Korea's Sewol ferry disaster, a tragedy that traumatised a generation

South Korea's Sewol ferry disaster, a tragedy that traumatised a generation On April 16, 2014, the MV Sewol ferry capsized near the southwestern shores of South Korea, with 476 passengers on board, including 325 pupils on a school trip. Very few of them survived because they obeyed the order to stay in their cabins while the ferry was sinking. Beyond the human tragedy, with 304 lives lost, the disaster sparked widespread social and political upheaval in South Korea. Seven years on, FRANCE 24's team reports on how the terrible event has changed the country.

