A jihadist leader of al-Qaeda who was responsible for the 2013 abduction and murder of French journalists Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon was killed in a French army strike in northern Mali, France’s Defence Minister Florence Parly said Friday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210611-main-suspect-in-murder-of-rfi-journalists-ghislaine-dupont-and-claude-verlon-killed-by-french-strike-in-northern-mali-france-24