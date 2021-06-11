Afghanistan: A journey through Taliban country

Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 13:51 Hits: 2

President Joe Biden has pledged to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by September 11. As a result, other Western nations are also downsizing and repatriating their forces. The stage is set for a return of the Taliban, 20 years after being ousted by a US-led military coalition in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. In this report for Arte and FRANCE 24, correspondents Solène Chalvon Fioriti and Margaux Benn offer an in-depth look at Taliban-run schools and courts -- and a chilling foretaste of daily life under Islamic fundamentalists.

