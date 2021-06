Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 15:33 Hits: 4

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest rose for a third consecutive month in May, preliminary government data showed on Friday, with PresidentJair Bolsonaro yet to follow through on his April pledge to boost funding for environmental enforcement.

