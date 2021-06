Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 17:33 Hits: 3

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas staved off a fightback from German Alexander Zverev to win 6-3 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-3 in a scintillating French Open clash on Friday and book a maiden Grand Slam final spot.

