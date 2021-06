Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 15:20 Hits: 2

DUBAI (Reuters) -Talks between Iran and world powers on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will resume in Vienna on Saturday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Friday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/11/iran-nuclear-deal-talks-to-resume-on-saturday-iranian-official