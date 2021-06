Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 16:03 Hits: 4

GENEVA (Reuters) - Switzerland said on Friday it was tightening security on Friday ahead of next week's summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, deploying thousands of police and troops in Geneva to guard against any terrorist threat. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/12/swiss-deploy-army-repair-villa-for-biden-putin-summit