Friday, 11 June 2021

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) - Britain is working with the European Union to urgently find radical proposals that would solve the post-Brexit trade problems in Northern Ireland, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday. Read full story

