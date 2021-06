Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 19:37 Hits: 6

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - The provincial capital of Canada's British Columbia has decided to cancel a virtual celebration of the national Canada Day holiday on July 1 after discovery of unmarked graves of children at a now-defunct indigenous boarding school. Read full story

