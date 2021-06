Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 12:30 Hits: 2

LONDON: The British government said on Friday (Jun 11) that the new Delta coronavirus variant is 60 per cent more transmissible in households than the variant that forced the country to lock down in January. The Delta variant, which first emerged in India, has caused a rise in cases in the United ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/delta-covid-19-variant-60-percent-more-transmissible-uk-14994712