Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 16:18 Hits: 1

The beach town of El Zonte on El Salvador's Pacific coast is a laid back surfer's haven with white beaches, palm trees, and a small population of 3,000 people.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/surf-and-bitcoin--el-salvador-beach-town-rides-crypto-wave-14996090