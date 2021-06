Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 09:09 Hits: 0

As the Communist Party of China prepares to mark its centennial on July 1, the poor longevity record of other dictatorial parties in modern times should give its leaders cause for worry. If the CPC is not on the right track with its neo-Maoist revival, its upcoming milestone maybe its last.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/dictatorial-parties-poor-longevity-record-is-warning-to-china-by-minxin-pei-2021-06