The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

A Global Tax Deal for the Rich, Not the Poor

Category: World Hits: 2

A Global Tax Deal for the Rich, Not the Poor

Despite the recent G7 agreement on corporate taxation, global leadership requires going beyond national interests to ensure that all countries have sufficient resources to develop healthier post-pandemic economies. This will require addressing the developing world’s demands in a way that is not only historic, but also fair.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/g7-corporate-tax-agreement-unfair-to-developing-countries-by-jose-antonio-ocampo-and-tommaso-faccio-2021-06

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version