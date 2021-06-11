A Global Tax Deal for the Rich, Not the Poor

Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 13:15 Hits: 2

Despite the recent G7 agreement on corporate taxation, global leadership requires going beyond national interests to ensure that all countries have sufficient resources to develop healthier post-pandemic economies. This will require addressing the developing world’s demands in a way that is not only historic, but also fair.

