Yemen: Ancient ruins of Saba Kingdom temple vandalised and looted

Published on Friday, 11 June 2021

Archaeological sites destroyed and monuments vandalised: the war that has been raging in Yemen since 2014 has greatly impacted the cultural heritage of the country, considered the cradle of many ancient civilisations. The Temple of Awwam – one of the most important monuments of the ancient kingdom of Saba – now sits abandoned and at the mercy of looters.

