The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Yemen: Ancient ruins of Saba Kingdom temple vandalised and looted

Category: World Hits: 6

Yemen: Ancient ruins of Saba Kingdom temple vandalised and looted Archaeological sites destroyed and monuments vandalised: the war that has been raging in Yemen since 2014 has greatly impacted the cultural heritage of the country, considered the cradle of many ancient civilisations. The Temple of Awwam – one of the most important monuments of the ancient kingdom of Saba – now sits abandoned and at the mercy of looters.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210611-yemen-ancient-ruins-saba-kingdom-temple-awwam-vandalism-looting

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version