The Euro 2021 football tournament, by the numbers

Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 05:30 Hits: 4

Europe's best face off at the UEFA European Football Championship from June 11 to July 11 after Covid-19 kicked the 2020 tournament into 2021. As the pandemic continues to shape this extraordinary Euro – a pan-European affair contested in 11 host cities from the Rome opener to the final at London's Wembley Stadium and from Seville to Baku – FRANCE 24 tackles the facts and figures.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210611-the-euro-2020-football-tournament-by-the-numbers