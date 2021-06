Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 05:59 Hits: 4

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal clash for the 58th time on Friday on the same court where they first met 15 years ago, with a place in the French Open final at stake.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210611-french-open-s-clash-of-the-titans-as-djokovic-and-nadal-meet-for-58th-time