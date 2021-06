Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 12:35 Hits: 2

A top European Union official said Wednesday that Britain could face retaliatory tariffs or other sanctions after talks failed to resolve an increasingly heated dispute over implementation of their post-Brexit trade deal in Northern Ireland.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210609-uk-eu-in-talks-to-avert-sausage-war-over-implementation-of-post-brexit-trade-deal-in-n-ireland