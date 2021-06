Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 15:19 Hits: 2

European Union lawmakers on Wednesday endorsed a new travel certificate that will allow people to move between European countries without having to quarantine or undergo extra coronavirus tests, paving the way for the pass to start in time for summer.

