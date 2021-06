Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 02:12 Hits: 3

Blocked by US President Joe Biden, Canada’s TC Energy said Wednesday it had officially terminated the Keystone XL Pipeline project, throwing in the towel on a controversial initiative opposed by environmental activists.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210610-canadian-company-abandons-keystone-pipeline-after-decade-long-battle