Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 10:31 Hits: 3

European soccer governing body UEFA toldĀ UkraineĀ on Thursday it could keep a map showing Crimea on its new national shirt despite objections from Russia but must remove the phrase "Glory to the heroes" due to military connotations.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210610-uefa-demands-ukraine-remove-political-slogan-from-euro-2020-jersey