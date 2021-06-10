The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Police arrest and 'out' dozens during an LGBT engagement party in Uganda

Police arrest and 'out' dozens during an LGBT engagement party in Uganda Ugandan police arrested 44 people during a party to celebrate the engagement of a gay couple held at an LGBT shelter in Kampala in late May, claiming that they had intervened over health and safety violations. Videos of the arrest, which circulated widely on social media, outed some of the attendees, who had been in the closet. Human rights organisations are worried about the implications of this arrest and mass “outing” – in Uganda, homosexuality is banned and severely punishable by law.

