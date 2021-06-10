France's regional elections, a bellwether for 2022 presidential race?

Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 13:51 Hits: 3

In this week's French Connections, we focus on the upcoming regional elections. Traditionally, these polls are not as followed as closely as the presidential or municipal elections. So what's the purpose of them and what power do French regions have? Turnout during regional elections is often low, but this year they're receiving a lot of attention because of their timing – one year before the next French presidential race. We take a closer look at what's at stake.

