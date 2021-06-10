The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

France's regional elections, a bellwether for 2022 presidential race?

France's regional elections, a bellwether for 2022 presidential race? In this week's French Connections, we focus on the upcoming regional elections. Traditionally, these polls are not as followed as closely as the presidential or municipal elections. So what's the purpose of them and what power do French regions have? Turnout during regional elections is often low, but this year they're receiving a lot of attention because of their timing – one year before the next French presidential race. We take a closer look at what's at stake.

