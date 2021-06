Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 18:52 Hits: 7

Speaking on a visit to the UK on Thursday, President Joe Biden hailed a US plan to donate 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses to lower-income countries as a "historic step" in the fight against Covid-19. "We need to attack this virus globally," he said. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210610-us-to-donate-500-million-pfizer-vaccine-doses-biden-says-on-europe-trip