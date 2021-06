Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 19:00 Hits: 6

ADEN (Reuters) -At least five people were killed in explosions that shook the Yemeni city of Marib, medical sources said, and which local and military officials blamed on Houthi missile and drone strikes. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/11/blasts-rock-yemen039s-marib-city-centre-casualties-reported