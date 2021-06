Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 16:00 Hits: 4

Months after a frenzy that saw novice investors flock to buy Gamestop stock, causing it to soar and then crash, they’re back for more. Not only has Gamestop resurged, but stock for AMC Entertainment has leaped from $2 to $62, a sign of these small investors’ power.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Business/2021/0610/As-Gamestop-AMC-soar-once-more-is-meme-investing-here-to-stay?icid=rss