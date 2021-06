Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 13:48 Hits: 3

On the eve of the G7 summit, the US leader is expected to warn his UK counterpart over Brexit-related frictions.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/6/10/biden-and-johnson-to-agree-atlantic-charter-on-eve-of-g7-summit