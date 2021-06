Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 09:02 Hits: 3

Recently published census data showing that the world’s most populous country is aging rapidly and becoming less fertile have alarmed the government. But further relaxing China’s family-planning policy may not have the desired effect, and could even prove counterproductive.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/bigpicture/china-s-population-bust