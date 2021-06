Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 10:49 Hits: 3

Echoing recommendations made by earlier commissions that studied the growing risk of pandemics and the inadequate global system for dealing with them, the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response has released precisely the policy blueprint that we need. World leaders must not dither in implementing it.

