A new book shows that the nuclear standoff in 1962 happened because, “operating under mutual distrust,” the Americans and Soviets “simply misread each other.” While Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden claim to seek a “stable and predictable” relationship, the risk of a devastating miscalculation is no less salient today.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/biden-putin-meeting-nuclear-war-risk-by-nina-l-khrushcheva-2021-06