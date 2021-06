Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 08:26 Hits: 6

President Joe Biden is expected to make the announcement before the G7 summit kicks off. The donation comes as the US attempts to reclaim its role as a global leader after four years of isolationism.

