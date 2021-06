Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 10:00 Hits: 5

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union decided not to take up an option to buy 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine and is considering donating another 100 million optional shots, if ordered, European officials said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/10/eu-foregoes-100-million-jj-vaccines-considers-donating-other-doses-sources