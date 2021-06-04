The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

We Are a Plutocracy : Jeffrey Sachs Slams Biden for Offering to Preserve Trump's Corporate Tax Cuts

Category: World Hits: 2

Seg2 biden sachs

As Democrats and Republicans in Washington continue to negotiate over an infrastructure bill, President Biden is reportedly considering dropping his demand to roll back the 2017 Trump tax cuts — which primarily benefited corporations and the richest people in the country — in order to gain support for infrastructure spending of at least $1 trillion. Biden is offering to keep Trump’s tax cuts and shrink the size of his infrastructure proposal in exchange for a minimum 15% corporate tax rate for all companies. Economist Jeffrey Sachs says a capitulation on the Trump tax cuts would be a huge mistake for the Biden administration. “The corporations have had an unbelievable run of unjust and unaffordable tax cuts,” he says.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/6/4/biden_infrastructure_tax_cut_corporate_taxes

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version