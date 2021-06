Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 01:16 Hits: 1

President Joe Biden's order last week banning U.S. investment in certain Chinese companies is broader than a similar one signed by his predecessor Donald Trump and has a lower bar, making it easier to add more companies later.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/more-chinese-companies-could-fall-under-biden-s-broader-14969856