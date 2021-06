Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 23:19 Hits: 3

The United States is providing more than US$181 million to deliver food, water and aid to feed more than three million people it said were facing famine in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, where thousands have been killed since conflict erupted in November.

