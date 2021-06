Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 16:26 Hits: 7

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued an internal directive calling for several initiatives to counter China, US officials said on Wednesday, but few specifics were provided on how they would be different from efforts already underway.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pentagon-issues-directive-on-countering-china-but-offers-few-14981494