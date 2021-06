Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 17:58 Hits: 7

A study of side effects following vaccination with AstraZeneca's anti-COVID-19 shot in Scotland found only an association with a largely harmless bleeding condition and no link to brain clots, underscoring the rarity of potential complications.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/scottish-study-underscores-rarity-of-blood-disorders-after-14981768