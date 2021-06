Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 18:12 Hits: 8

If the spread of COVID-19 continues at current rates it will be years before the virus is controlled in the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday, as it called for countries to share excess vaccine doses.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/if-covid-19-trends-continue--it-could-be-years-before-virus-is-controlled--paho-14981744