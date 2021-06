Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 18:44 Hits: 8

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's crackdown on pro-democracy protests and the independent media is turning his nation into "the North Korea of Europe," the country's opposition leader told USÂ lawmakers on Wednesday (Jun 9).

