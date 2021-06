Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 20:24 Hits: 10

The Biden administration plans to donate 500 million Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses to about 100 countries over the next two years, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-to-donate-500-million-pfizer-vaccine-doses-globally-report-14982174