Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021

Save the Children says 51 minors taken by armed groups in Cabo Delgado in 2020, a figure likely an underestimate.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/6/9/dozens-of-children-mostly-girls-abducted-by-mozambique-fighters